Johan Vasquez News: Defensive mainstay for Mexico

Vasquez will represent Mexico at the World Cup and should operate as a key figure in the back line throughout the tournament.

Vasquez should be active as the leader of his country's defense, featuring as part of a center-back pairing alongside Cesar Montes. After making 109 Serie A appearances (102 starts) over the last three years, Vasquez has become an essential player for both Genoa and the Mexican national team, standing out for his consistency and his ability to succeed in both ground and aerial duels. He was a reliable contributor in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, during which he helped Mexico to achieve three clean sheets in five games while providing an assist and averaging 4.4 clearances, 1.8 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per contest.