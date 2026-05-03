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Johan Vasquez News: Good display in Atalanta bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 9:02am

Vasquez won one of three tackles and had five clearances, two blocks and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Vasquez was a big part of a staunch defensive effort in a difficult match-up and put up numbers across the board in the back. He has tallied at least one clearance in the last nine rounds, totaling 17, and one or more tackles in the past seven, racking up 19 (12 won), with two clean sheets during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third performance in a row with multiple clearances (14 total).

Johan Vasquez
Genoa
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