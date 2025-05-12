Johan Vasquez News: Nets versus Napoli

Vasquez scored one goal to go with five interceptions, three blocks and two clearances in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Vasquez had a busy display trying to contain the Napoli attackers and leveled the game with a great header after venturing forward in the final minutes of the game. It's his third in the season. He has recorded at least one tackle in the last four matches, totaling 10 (four won) and adding eight interceptions, 10 clearances and five blocks, with no clean sheets.