Johan Vasquez News: Posts nine clearances versus Cagliari
Vasquez won one of two tackles and had one interception, nine clearances and one block in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Cagliari.
Vasquez held up under pressure for the most part and piled up stats in the process, as he frequently does. He has recorded 10 tackles (four won), nine interceptions, four clerances, and 31 clearances in the last five contests, helping blank the opponents once.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now