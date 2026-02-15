Johan Vasquez News: Puts up strong numbers versus Cremonese

Vasquez created two scoring chances and had two crosses (one accurate), 12 clearances and two blocks in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese.

Vasquez led the defensive effort and also contributed offensively, posting a new season high both in clearances and crosses. He has registered one or more tackles in the last six matches, amassing 12 (eight won) and helping secure three clean sheets in that span. Additionally, He has posted at least one interception in three consecutive showings, racking up five, and maintained his season-long streak of games with at least one clearance and is averaging 4.68 per contest.