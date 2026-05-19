Johan Vasquez News: Registers first goal of season

Vasquez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to AC Milan.

Vasquez pulled one back for Genoa in Sunday's 1-2 defeat to AC Milan, arriving inside the box in the second half after a cross was flicked on during a scramble before redirecting the ball into the net from close range to reduce the deficit and set up a tense finish in which his side pushed hard for an equalizer that Mike Maignan ultimately denied. Vasquez has now scored one Serie A goal while recording 59 tackles and 45 interceptions across 36 appearances this season.