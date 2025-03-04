Johan Vasquez News: Scores equalizer against Empoli

Vasquez scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and made 12 clearances, three interceptions and one block during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Vasquez had a superb defensive performance, putting up double-digit clearances for the first time this season. However, his biggest contribution came on the attacking end as fired a one-timed shot off a corner kick to draw things level at 1-1. This was the second goal over the last six starts for the center-back, who's ranked among the top 10 Serie A players in both interceptions and blocks and is also part of the top 20 in clearances.