Johan Vasquez News: Sound performance versus Inter

Vasquez recorded three tackles (two won), one clearance and four interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan.

Vasquez had his hands full in the back because of the caliber of the opponents and responded well for the most part, even though his side allowed two goals. He maintained his season-long streak of tilts with at least one clearance and is averaging 4.5 per match. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last five rounds, posting nine tackles (six won), nine interceptions and five blocks in that span.