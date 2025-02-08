Fantasy Soccer
Johan Vasquez headshot

Johan Vasquez News: Sturdy against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Vasquez won one of three tackles and had two interceptions, four clearances and two blocks in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Torino.

Vasquez had a strong and complete defensive performance, but his side didn't manage to secure the clean sheet in this one. He has recorded five tackles (three won), six interceptions, 16 clearances and five blocks in the last five matches, scoring once and helping blank the opponents twice.

Johan Vasquez
Genoa
More Stats & News
