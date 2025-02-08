Johan Vasquez News: Sturdy against Torino
Vasquez won one of three tackles and had two interceptions, four clearances and two blocks in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Torino.
Vasquez had a strong and complete defensive performance, but his side didn't manage to secure the clean sheet in this one. He has recorded five tackles (three won), six interceptions, 16 clearances and five blocks in the last five matches, scoring once and helping blank the opponents twice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now