Johan Vasquez News: Three shots from defense

Vazquez saw a solid match from the center of the defense in Genoa's win Monday. He would begin with three shots in the attack, tying his season-high for shots in a match this season. He also registered one clearance, an interception and four tackles in the defense along with a clean sheet. He is a regular starter, starting in 22 of his 24 appearances this season.