Johan Vasquez News: Wins three tackles versus Juventus

Vasquez registered one cross (zero accurate), there interceptions and two clearances and won three of five tackles in Monday's 2-0 defeat against Juventus.

Vasquez had a solid output while trying to plug several holes in the back throughout the game, setting a new season high in tackles. He has logged at least one interception in five contests on the trot, accumulating 13 and contributing to one clean sheet over that span. Furthermore, this marked his third game in a row with one or more crosses, for a total of eight (zero accurate), and tackles. He's averaging 4.4 clearances per match.