Johann Lepenant News: 11 crosses in 2-1 loss

Lepenant generated one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Rennes.

Lepenant attempted 11 crosses, completing five as he also took eight corners in the game. This is the most crosses he has attempted in a game and also the most corners he has taken in a match. He created seven chances, the most in the match, but was unable to produce an assist.