Johann Lepenant News: One shot in 0-0 draw

Lepenant registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Lepenant made three interceptions, most by any player in the match. It was only the second occasion in the league campaign in 22 appearances where the 23-year-old made three or more interceptions. Lepenant attempted three tackles but failed to win any.