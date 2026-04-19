Johann Lepenant headshot

Johann Lepenant News: Six crosses, five corners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Lepenant registered one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brest.

For the second time across Lepenant's last five appearances, he attempted more than five crosses. He also updated his season-high in corners, his previous high being three. For the season, Lepenant has one assist on 23 chances created, 21 corners and 17 accurate crosses.

Johann Lepenant
Nantes
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