Johann Lepenant News: Solid showing offensively

Lepenant recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Le Havre.

Though Lepenant didn't get a goal or assist, he was a consistent threat in the attack for Nantes. He'll have a good chance of adding a goal or assist against Lille if he keeps this up, as the side has allowed 31 goals this season despite being stronger in defense of late.