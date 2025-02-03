Johannes Eggestein News: Two shots in draw
Eggestein registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.
Eggestein recorded a minimum of two shots for a seventh consecutive appearance and has eight shots on target in that span. This also marked his sixth straight game without an accurate cross, despite 10 attempts in total.
