Johannes Eggestein headshot

Johannes Eggestein News: Two shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Eggestein registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Eggestein recorded a minimum of two shots for a seventh consecutive appearance and has eight shots on target in that span. This also marked his sixth straight game without an accurate cross, despite 10 attempts in total.

Johannes Eggestein
FC St. Pauli
