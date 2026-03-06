John Chetauya Injury: Doubtful against Villarreal

Chetauya (undisclosed) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "John we will see after the final training session."

Chetauya couldn't get through full training sessions this week due to an undisclosed issue and will be a late fitness call after the final workout Saturday. The club will hope he gets the green light, though his role has mostly been limited to the bench this season for the Franjiverdes. As a result, even if he doesn't make the squad, it likely won't have any real impact on the starting lineup.