John Chetauya Injury: Out to face Villarreal

Chetauya (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Villarreal.

Chetauya was doubtful heading into Sunday and has not made the call, with the defender missing out with his undisclosed injury. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, as he hasn't started in their past three games and hasn't appeared in their past two games. He will hope to train next week and be met with a return.