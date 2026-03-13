John Chetauya Injury: Remains out

Chetauya (undisclosed) remains out for the time being, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Only John and Hector are missing."

Chetauya will remain sidelined for the time being as he continues to recover from injury and hasn't fully regained fitness yet. The defender is set to miss a second straight match and will aim to get back into team training next week, though the medical staff are in no rush to push his return. Given that he has mostly served as a bench option for the Franjiverdes this season, the club can afford to take a cautious approach with his recovery.