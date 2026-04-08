John Chetauya Injury: Trains with team Wednesday

Chetauya (undisclosed) returned to full team training Wednesday and could be in contention for Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to Jorge Adsuar Jimenez of Pasion Franjiverde.

Chetauya had missed four consecutive matches while working his way back to fitness, but his return to the training pitch is an encouraging sign heading into the weekend. The defender has mostly served as a bench option for the Franjiverdes this season, so his return restores a depth piece rather than shaking up the starting lineup, but having him available again gives coach Eder Sarabia more flexibility in the final stretch of the campaign.