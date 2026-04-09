John Chetauya headshot

John Chetauya News: Back available for Valencia clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Chetauya (undisclosed) was declared fit and available for Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "John is back available."

Chetauya missed several consecutive matches while working his way back to fitness, making manager Sarabia's direct confirmation a welcome boost for Elche heading into the weekend. The defender figures to slot back into a bench role rather than immediately regainingg a starting role, but his availability gives the coach more options to work with as the Franjiverdes push through the final stretch of the season.

John Chetauya
Elche
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