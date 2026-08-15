John Egan News: Starts final friendly against Nice
Egan (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's final friendly against Nice, the club posted.
Egan had missed the previous friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt with an ankle issue, a precaution taken by manager Sergej Jakirovic after discomfort followed a kick sustained against Kasimpasa. His return to the starting XI confirms he has recovered in time, easing some of the defensive concerns for a Hull side already managing injuries to Charlie Hughes and possibly Paddy McNair ahead of the Premier League opener.
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