John suffered a knee injury in the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Jan. 3 right when he was on a run of six straight starts in the Premier League. If the Brazilian ends up missing the rest of the campaign, that means George Shelvey and Angus Gunn would operate as Matz Sels' backups, though Sels would get all the starts in both the EPL and Europa League if he stays healthy. John made eight starts between the Premier League and Europa League, allowing nine goals, making 11 saves and posting three clean sheets.