John Kennedy Injury: Scores, suffers injury in win

Kennedy scored one goal before leaving with an undisclosed issue during Sunday's 4-1 win over Tijuana.

Kennedy found the back of the net through a back heel finish after 33 minutes of play Sunday. His subsequent departure from the field was due to a physical problem, but its severity is still unknown. While the international break would give him enough time to recover if he's dealing with a minor blow, the team's leading scorer will be a doubt for the next visit to Toluca. His place in last weekend's match was taken by rookie Juan Sigala, who could contend with Illian Hernandez and Alexei Dominguez if required to fill in for the Brazilian.