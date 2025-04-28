John Kennedy News: Assists off bench in victory

Kennedy assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Monterrey.

Kennedy headed a ball down for Eduardo Bauermann to score the 82nd-minute equalizer Sunday. While being used as a substitute was a rare event for the attacker, the assist should boost his chances of returning to the initial lineup for future matchups at the expense of Alan Bautista. That performance ended a streak of five games without a goal involvement for the former Fluminense man, who fell behind in the race for the scoring title at the end of the regular season after racking up nine goals in the first 12 weeks of the competition.