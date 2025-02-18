John Kennedy News: Bags brace in victory

John Kennedy scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

John Kennedy tallied his third and fourth goals of the Clausura campaign Sunday, scoring twice in the first half to lead Pachuca to a 2-1 victory over Pumas UNAM. Over his last three appearances (three starts), the forward has peppered the net with 11 shots (six on target) and scored three goals. Overall, John Kennedy has started in six of Pachuca's first seven Clausura fixtures.