John Kennedy headshot

John Kennedy News: Scores brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Kennedy scored two goals to go with six shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Puebla.

Kennedy missed several shots in the first half but bounced back by achieving great finishes in the 67th and 77th minutes that led his team to claim three points against La Franja. The forward recorded his second brace in the last three games while becoming the second-best scorer in the competition with a total of six goals. He's expected to hold considerable potential with his current form making him the most appealing member of an attacking partnership with Salomon Rondon.

More Stats & News
