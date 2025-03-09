John Kennedy News: Scores equalizer against Mazatlan
Kennedy scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.
Kennedy chipped the ball over the goalkeeper after receiving a favorable pass from Chofis Lopez during the 56th minute of Saturday's draw. The goal increased the forward's count to eight, which is the second-highest figure in the competition, with six of those contributions coming in the last five games. He'll have a good chance to extend his strong run of form in the week 12 clash with Tijuana, but after that the schedule will be significantly more difficult.
