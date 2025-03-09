Fantasy Soccer
John Kennedy headshot

John Kennedy News: Scores equalizer against Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Kennedy scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Kennedy chipped the ball over the goalkeeper after receiving a favorable pass from Chofis Lopez during the 56th minute of Saturday's draw. The goal increased the forward's count to eight, which is the second-highest figure in the competition, with six of those contributions coming in the last five games. He'll have a good chance to extend his strong run of form in the week 12 clash with Tijuana, but after that the schedule will be significantly more difficult.

John Kennedy
Pachuca
