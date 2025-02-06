John Kennedy News: Scores goal in loss

Kennedy scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Leon.

Kennedy fired a right-footed strike into the net from inside the box during first-half stoppage time in the midweek match. He was quite active, posting a game-high five shots while completing six of his nine dribble attempts over 72 minutes on the field. The winter signing has scored or assisted in three of his four Liga MX starts so far. With those numbers supporting his permanence in the initial lineup, he'll look to remain solid as part of a two-man front line alongside Salomon Rondon.