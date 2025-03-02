John Kennedy News: Scores off bench at Juarez

Kennedy scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Juarez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Kennedy found the back of the net from a rebound during the 60th minute of the draw. He racked up few other stats as a second-half backup given that there was a bit of rotation in the squad. However, after scoring five goals over his last four matches played, the Brazilian is in great form and it will be surprising if he doesn't regain the starting position from either Sergio Hernandez or Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez going forward.