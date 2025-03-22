John Kennedy News: Starts in friendly

Kennedy (undisclosed) featured in his team's international friendly game against El Salvador.

Kennedy should stay active in the upcoming visit to Toluca, as the issue that forced him off against Tijuana turned out to be a minor concern. Having worked normally during the break and even played in the practice match, the forward will aim to keep his four-game scoring streak alive in league play. Meanwhile, all of Illian Hernandez, Alexei Dominguez and Juan Sigala may continue to settle for limited involvement.