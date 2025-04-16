John Kennedy News: Takes one shot in draw

Kennedy recorded one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres.

Kennedy was held off the score sheet in a disappointing performance Tuesday. It was his fourth consecutive game without a goal or assist despite playing more than 60 minutes in each of those contests. His extraordinary start to the tournament is still enough to make him one of the club's two top scorers along with Salomon Rondon, but the Brazilian's current form is far from his best.