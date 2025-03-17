John McCarthy News: Concedes once in draw
McCarthy made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.
McCarthy made his first start of the season, stepping in for Novak Micovic who had a rough first three starts. McCarthy conceded once in his season debut, a Felipe Mora strike in the 49th minute. He likely performed well enough to keep the starting job for now, and he will face a slightly more difficult matchup Saturday at Minnesota United.
