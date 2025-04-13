John McCarthy News: Concedes once in loss

McCarthy made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo.

McCarthy conceded one goal Saturday, an Ezequiel Ponce strike in the 14th minute which opened up the scoring. Given that Zanka was sent off with a straight red card in the 28th minute, only conceding one goal is a solid outing for McCarthy and the Galaxy. He faces another favorable matchup Saturday at Austin FC, a side which has scored just six goals through eight matches this season.