John McCarthy News: Difficult outing Saturday

McCarthy registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Orlando City SC.

McCarthy had another difficult outing Saturday against Orlando conceding a very late goal on a long-range free kick from Luis Muriel. The shot was hit with power and swerve but took a deflection off his hands and into the net. He registered two saves bringing his total to 11 in three league games but his late mistake could make the coach consider a change in goal for upcoming matches. His next chance to feature will come Saturday against Salt Lake.