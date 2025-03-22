Fantasy Soccer
John McCarthy headshot

John McCarthy News: Six saves, two goals conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

McCarthy had six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.

Before the Galaxy logged their most recent game Saturday, McCarthy's previous appearances included three saves and one goal conceded. He doubled both at Minnesota. From both Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Joaquin Pereyra, McCarthy saved two shots each, but he failed to stop the majority of Kelvin Yeboah's attempts.

John McCarthy
Los Angeles Galaxy
