John McCarthy News: Six saves, two goals conceded
McCarthy had six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.
Before the Galaxy logged their most recent game Saturday, McCarthy's previous appearances included three saves and one goal conceded. He doubled both at Minnesota. From both Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Joaquin Pereyra, McCarthy saved two shots each, but he failed to stop the majority of Kelvin Yeboah's attempts.
