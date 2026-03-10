John McGinn Injury: Joins training
McGinn (knee) was back in training Tuesday, according to Matt Maher of the Express and Star.
McGinn is continuing to make progress in his steps to return to action, as the midfielder has now been able to take the training pitch. This is major news for the club as he recovers from the knee injury, set to gain back an important part of their midfield quite soon. It remains unseen if he will return before the international break, although Villa does play four times between now and then, potentially finding a spot on the team sheet.
