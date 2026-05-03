John McGinn Injury: Out with injury
McGinn is out for Sunday's match against Tottenham due to an injury, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.
McGinn is not with his teammates Sunday as they face the Spurs, with the midfielder left behind due to an injury. Not much more on his status has been given at this time, leaving the severity of the injury up in the air. He is replaced by Jadon Sancho in the starting XI as the club and fans hold their breath, needing their key attacking midfielder as they try to secure a UCL spot and win the Europa League, set to take the field again Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John McGinn See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final4 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 355 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 355 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3412 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3412 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John McGinn See More