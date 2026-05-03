John McGinn Injury: Out with injury

McGinn is out for Sunday's match against Tottenham due to an injury, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.

McGinn is not with his teammates Sunday as they face the Spurs, with the midfielder left behind due to an injury. Not much more on his status has been given at this time, leaving the severity of the injury up in the air. He is replaced by Jadon Sancho in the starting XI as the club and fans hold their breath, needing their key attacking midfielder as they try to secure a UCL spot and win the Europa League, set to take the field again Thursday.