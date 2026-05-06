John McGinn Injury: Trains normally, should return
McGinn (hamstring) resumed team training Wednesday and should be an option for Thursday's Europa League semifinal return leg against Nottingham Forest, according to Dan Salisbury-Jones of ITV Central.
McGinn had been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Tottenham as a precaution after not feeling 100 percent, but his presence on the training pitch is an encouraging sign that he is on track to be available for one of the biggest nights of Aston Villa's season. Villa will assess the captain over the coming hours before making their final squad decisions ahead of Thursday's return leg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John McGinn See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final7 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 358 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 358 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3415 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3415 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John McGinn See More