John McGinn Injury: Trains normally, should return

McGinn (hamstring) resumed team training Wednesday and should be an option for Thursday's Europa League semifinal return leg against Nottingham Forest, according to Dan Salisbury-Jones of ITV Central.

McGinn had been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Tottenham as a precaution after not feeling 100 percent, but his presence on the training pitch is an encouraging sign that he is on track to be available for one of the biggest nights of Aston Villa's season. Villa will assess the captain over the coming hours before making their final squad decisions ahead of Thursday's return leg.