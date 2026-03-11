John McGinn headshot

John McGinn Injury: Travels to France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 11:31am

McGinn (knee) has traveled for Thursday's match against Lille and appears to be an option, according to manager Unai Emery. "He is here. Maybe as a captain, as well, he is adding something more, and he is coming back. We are happy, and try to recover his rhythm as soon as possible. But tomorrow, he is here, and he can play even in the beginning, or after."

McGinn was back in training this week and has taken another major step in his return to play, as he has traveled for Thursday's UEL match. The question moving forward is how much time he will be available for, potentially not rushing him back into a starting role. Either way, this is a major addition, as the midfielder proves to be one of their critical players in the midfield when fit.

John McGinn
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
