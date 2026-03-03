John McGinn Injury: Working on recovery
McGinn (knee) is progressing through rehabilitation, according to manager Unai Emery. "He's progressively getting better, but we have enough players to keep our consistency, to get our performance, and to feel comfortable with the players we have."
McGinn is still in recovery and not yet an option, with the midfielder set to miss a 10th straight match due to his knee injury. That said, the midfielder is still waiting on a major boost in health, warranting a return to play. He will be expected to start training soon, hopefully, an option for the club by the end of the month.
