John McGinn News: Assists opener in 4-3 win
McGinn assisted once to go with five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-3 win versus Sunderland.
McGinn assisted Ollie Watkins to score in the opening few minutes. The game went on to finish 4-3 in the final moments. This was his third assist of the season, and he also assisted in the crucial Europa League win in the last match. He created four chances in the game, which was his second time creating four chances this season.
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