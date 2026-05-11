John McGinn News: Assists Sunday

McGinn assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Burnley.

McGinn assisted Ross Barkley's header in the 42nd minute, a goal which tied the match at 1-1 heading into halftime. It was one of four chances McGinn created in the match and he also recorded four shots and five crosses. He was subbed off in the 85th minute for Leon Bailey after a productive performance.