John McGinn headshot

John McGinn News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

McGinn (knee) is on the bench for Thursday's game against Lille.

McGinn will be an option and could make his return to action in what should be a huge boost for Villa. The talented midfielder hasn't played for Villa since Jan. 18, and he should become a starter as he gains match fitness.

John McGinn
Aston Villa
