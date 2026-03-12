John McGinn News: Available off bench
McGinn (knee) is on the bench for Thursday's game against Lille.
McGinn will be an option and could make his return to action in what should be a huge boost for Villa. The talented midfielder hasn't played for Villa since Jan. 18, and he should become a starter as he gains match fitness.
