John McGinn News: Continues as starter

McGinn generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.

McGinn was in the starting XI for a sixth straight match after his injury Tuesday, seeing the full 90 for a fifth match in that spell. He struggled in the attack with only one chance created and a cross, although he did add two tackles won, three interceptions and three clearances in the defense. He still hasn't seen a league goal contribution since Dec. 21, with only three assists this season.