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John McGinn News: Earns assist in final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

McGinn assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

McGinn had his moment of glory Wednesday as Villa captured a UEL trophy, earning an assist on Emiliano Buendia's first-half goal. This continues a run of goal contributions for the midfielder, now with one in their past three games, with three during the span. He ends playing a solid role in their UEL triumph, earning five goals and two assists in 12 appearances (eight starts) this campaign.

John McGinn
Aston Villa
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