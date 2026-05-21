John McGinn News: Earns assist in final

McGinn assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

McGinn had his moment of glory Wednesday as Villa captured a UEL trophy, earning an assist on Emiliano Buendia's first-half goal. This continues a run of goal contributions for the midfielder, now with one in their past three games, with three during the span. He ends playing a solid role in their UEL triumph, earning five goals and two assists in 12 appearances (eight starts) this campaign.