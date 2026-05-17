John McGinn News: Nets in rout

McGinn scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 4-2 victory over Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

McGinn got in on the goalscoring fun during Friday's rout of Liverpool. The midfielder was excellent throughout and got his reward on his only shot on goal. It was a stellar individual showing by the midfielder, as well as a well-rounded team dismantling of the reigning champions. McGinn has two huge matches left to play to round out the campaign.