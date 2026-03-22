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John McGinn News: Nets one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

McGinn scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus West Ham United.

McGinn netted one goal with two key passes and and a shot on target during the win over West Ham. He made two starts in a row since returning from injury, scoring with a shot on target, three key passes and a successful dribble in that span, returning back to fitness after missing the previous seven PL games.

John McGinn
Aston Villa
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