John McGinn News: Nets one
McGinn scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus West Ham United.
McGinn netted one goal with two key passes and and a shot on target during the win over West Ham. He made two starts in a row since returning from injury, scoring with a shot on target, three key passes and a successful dribble in that span, returning back to fitness after missing the previous seven PL games.
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