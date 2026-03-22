John McGinn News: Nets one

McGinn scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus West Ham United.

McGinn netted one goal with two key passes and and a shot on target during the win over West Ham. He made two starts in a row since returning from injury, scoring with a shot on target, three key passes and a successful dribble in that span, returning back to fitness after missing the previous seven PL games.