John McGinn headshot

John McGinn News: Plays 13 minutes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

McGinn delivered one accurate cross during 13 minutes as a substitute in his return from a knee injury Thursday against Lille.

McGinn bounced back after almost two months on the sidelines, giving his team a major midfield boost. Now that he's fully healthy, he could have a reasonable chance of starting in league play, potentially taking Jadon Sancho's place on the right wing. McGinn took a few set pieces early in the season, so he may be reliable for playmaking output.

John McGinn
Aston Villa
