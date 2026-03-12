John McGinn News: Plays 13 minutes Thursday

McGinn delivered one accurate cross during 13 minutes as a substitute in his return from a knee injury Thursday against Lille.

McGinn bounced back after almost two months on the sidelines, giving his team a major midfield boost. Now that he's fully healthy, he could have a reasonable chance of starting in league play, potentially taking Jadon Sancho's place on the right wing. McGinn took a few set pieces early in the season, so he may be reliable for playmaking output.