John McGinn News: Plays 13 minutes Thursday
McGinn delivered one accurate cross during 13 minutes as a substitute in his return from a knee injury Thursday against Lille.
McGinn bounced back after almost two months on the sidelines, giving his team a major midfield boost. Now that he's fully healthy, he could have a reasonable chance of starting in league play, potentially taking Jadon Sancho's place on the right wing. McGinn took a few set pieces early in the season, so he may be reliable for playmaking output.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John McGinn See More
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Betting Preview GW24: Arsenal, Liverpool & Villa Picks41 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW2352 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2262 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2262 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 765 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John McGinn See More