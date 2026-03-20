John McGinn News: Scores goal against Lille

McGinn has now started two straight matches since returning from injury and scored once in Thursday's Europa League win over Lille as he continues to build fitness for Aston Villa, according to coach Unai Emery, per John Townley from Birmingham Live. "He needs minutes. He's getting fit again and he will be very important. Today he played progressively getting better. The first half he was recovering confidence. The second half, he scored a goal which is very good for him to feel better."

McGinn missed roughly two months with a knee injury but is back in the mix and has now started two straight games since returning. The Villans captain looked sharp and found the net in Thursday's Europa League win over the Dogues, showing he is quickly regaining match fitness while stepping right back into his clear-cut starter and leadership role at Aston Villa. He will now aim to steady a side that managed just two wins in 10 games across all competitions during his absence.